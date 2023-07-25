Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 25, 2023

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection with multiple crimes, including vandalism of a church in Fayette County, according to a FCSO news release.

In the news release, FCSO Sheriff Keith Korenek said on July 18, deputies received reports of a burglary at the Mullins Prairie Store and vandalism that occurred at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

As investigators began working each case, they received information identifying one of the suspects in the Mullins Prairie Store burglary, FCSO said. Investigators located and interviewed the suspect, who admitted to taking part in both the burglary and vandalism of the church.

During the course of the investigation, investigators were able to identify two more suspects and determined both suspects took part in two more crimes that occurred in the Mullins Prairie area a few weeks prior, the release said. Investigators received warrants for arrest on all three suspects, who all turned themselves into the Fayette County Justice Center Tuesday morning, FCSO said.

The three suspects arrested were:

Eagan Rivers, 19, of La Grange

Cody Parks, 17, of La Grange

Anthony Pate III, 18, of Dale

All three were charged with burglary of a building and criminal mischief greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, which are both state jail felonies, BCSO said.