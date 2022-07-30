SWEETWATER, Texas — Three men were arrested for attempted capital murder after a victim who survived being shot in the head turned up in an area hospital on Saturday.

Timothy Hernandez

According to a statement issued by the Sweetwater Police Department, three men, Timothy Hernandez, Andres Diaz, and Christopher Kirkland are charged with attempted capital murder and tampering with evidence after shooting 26-year-old Joshua Coronado in the head and dumping him into the brush near County Road 216 in Nolan County.

Police say officers were dispatched to a house in the 100 block of Fisher Street in Sweetwater after Coronado’s ex-girlfriend arrived at the police station to tell police about his shooting. When officers arrived they found blood on the street, porch, and yard, but were unable to locate a victim.

Andres Diaz

Later that morning, officers were sent to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater after Coronado was found in front of a house near County Road 216. Coronado, who had a gunshot wound to the head, was taken to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. He survived the gunshot wound and was later released.

An investigation that included multiple interviews revealed that a fight between Coronado and Hernandez on the night of the shooting ended when Hernandez obtained possession of a gun and shot Coronado in the head.

Christopher Kirkland

Police say Hernandez, Diaz, and Kirkland then loaded Coronado into the bed of a stolen pickup truck and dumped him into the brush near County Road 216. The three men are charged with attempted capital murder and tampering with evidence. Sweetwater police say the investigation is ongoing and more suspects and charges may be added.