This Texas city ranked one of America’s best for a weekend getaway

A survey published by Hotwire found Houston was one of America’s best cities for weekend trips. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A new survey published by Hotwire found plenty to rave about Houston, ranking it one of the nation’s best for a quick weekend trip.

Houston ranked the eighth best metropolitan region nationally for sightseers to visit on a “quickie” trip, defined as a two- to three-day stay. Other top ranks included New York, Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

“Our 2020 index was focused on travelers’ specific preferences caused by the pandemic, with an extra focus on smaller, less crowded destinations that allowed for easier social distancing,” Melissa Postier, Hotwire’s director of brand, PR and social said in a statement to TripSavvy.

Rankings for quickie cities were determined based on factors such as drivability, attractions, restaurants and the number of rainy days per year.

The top 10 metropolises were: