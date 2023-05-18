(NEXSTAR) — Ten years ago, Sophia and Jacob were the most popular baby names across Texas, edging out Isabella and Jayden, respectively. That wasn’t the case in 2022, according to the most recent data from the Social Security Administration.

Olivia and Liam were the most popular names in the U.S. They were also the most popular names in Texas in 2022, according to SSA data.

Olivia has been the top name in Texas since 2020 when it overtook Emma.

There were few changes in the top girls’ names in Texas between 2021 and 2022. According to SSA’s data, Amelia rose one spot while Ava dropped from No. 7 to No. 10. Joining the list last year was Luna, while Charlotte fell from the top 10 to No. 11.

Here are the 10 most common girls’ names in 2021 compared to 2022:

2021 2022 1. Olivia 1. Olivia 2. Emma 2. Emma 3. Camila 3. Camila 4. Isabella 4. Isabella 5. Mia 5. Mia 6. Sophia 6. Sophia 7. Ava 7. Amelia 8. Amelia 8. Sofia 9. Charlotte 9. Luna 10. Sofia 10. Ava Social Security Administration

For boys, Liam has been the top name in Texas since 2018 when it overtook Noah. Elijah has become more common, jumping three spots between 2021 and 2022. Levi joined the top 10 last year, replacing Benjamin.

Here are the 10 most popular boys’ names of 2021 compared to 2022:

2021 2022 1. Liam 1. Liam 2. Noah 2. Noah 3. Elijah 3. Mateo 4. Mateo 4. Sebastian 5. Sebastian 5. Santiago 6. Santiago 6. Elijah 7. Oliver 7. Oliver 8. Daniel 8. Daniel 9. Jose 9. Jose 10. Benjamin 10. Levi Social Security Administration

Want to see how popular your name — or the name you’re considering for your baby — is? The Social Security Administration’s database has records dating as far back as 1880.

State records only go as far back as 1960. Back then, the most popular girl’s name was Mary, and for boys, David. Of the top names in Texas in 1960, three boys’ names — Mark, Kenneth and Richard — and nine girls’ names — Mary, Cynthia, Linda, Lisa, Donna, Sandra, Patricia, Karen and Debra — didn’t rank among the top 100 in 2022.

It’s also important to note that the Social Security Administration doesn’t combine names with different spellings when it produces its list. For example, Sophia is ranked as the sixth most popular girl’s name in Texas, while Sofia is the eighth.