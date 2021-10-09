‘These motherf***ing men’: Megan Thee Stallion rips Texas abortion law during ACL set

FILE – Megan Thee Stallion attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 7, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. The rapper says she was shot in both feet and gave new details about what she called “the worst experience of my life” in an emotional online video. She once again declined to name who shot her. Police say that rapper Tory Lanez, who was with Megan Thee Stallion on the morning of the shooting, was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed weapon. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a colorful couple of moments between songs, Megan Thee Stallion, a rapper from Texas, laid into the Texas abortion law during her set at Austin City Limits Music Festival.

“This middle finger is also to these motherf***ing men that want to tell us what the f*** to do with our body,” she said to a crowd of people, many of whom raised their middle fingers to the sky as well.

“Cuz how the f*** you gonna tell me what to do with my motherf***ing body? Drop that s***,” she continued.

It came on the same night the most restrictive abortion law in the country was given the green light to resume, after it had been temporarily halted in a different court.

Clinics in Texas reported giving abortions Thursday after a federal judge put a pause on the law Wednesday night.

“We were able to provide abortions today to people who had already complied with Texas’ 24 hour-waiting period,” one Texas clinic wrote on Twitter. “We’ve reached out to people on the waiting list we had to turn away in September. In this climate, every single abortion we can provide is a win.”

The state quickly challenged that ruling and Friday night the US Appeals Court reinstated it.

“We are delighted that the Texas Heartbeat Act is back in effect saving unborn babies lives from abortion,” said Joe Pojman, Ph.D., executive director of Texas Alliance for Life on Facebook. “Saturday will not be business as usual for the abortion industry in Texas.”

Stallion’s comments come exactly a week after Billie Eilish made similar statements during her ACL set.

“When they made that s— a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show. Because I wanted to punish this f—— place for allowing that to happen here,” she said.