A tree covered in lights at Austin’s Trail of Lights in 2021. (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Want to visit some light displays this holiday season? You’re in luck, with some of the best displays in the state right here in our backyard.

Five Austin-area displays made it into Yelp’s best in Texas list for 2022.

The review site compiled a list of the 20 best displays statewide.

Austin’s Trail of Lights — which was recently named one of the best displays in the country by U.S. News and World Report — features on Yelp’s list.

Peppermint Parkway, at the Circuit of the Americas, the 37th Street Lights and the Texas State Capitol also make the list of best displays in Texas, along with the Marble Falls Walkway of Lights.

Use the interactive map below to see the top 20 holiday light displays in Texas. Hover over or click on an icon to see more information.

Slightly further afield, Santa’s Ranch — a drive-through display north of New Braunfels — and the holiday lights at San Antonio’s River Walk appear on the list.

Displays at the Houston Botanic Garden and Fort Worth Stockyards are also among the top 20 best statewide.

Here’s the full list:

Of course, there are several other displays to choose from. KXAN compiled a list of other local events here.