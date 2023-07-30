DALLAS (KDAF) – Let’s end the summer with a bang!

These 15 activities will provide Texan kids with unforgettable experiences and a deeper appreciation for the rich history, natural beauty, and diverse attractions that Texas has to offer.

Make the most of your summer and create lasting memories before the school bells ring:

1. Visit the Alamo in San Antonio

Explore the historic battleground where Texas fought for independence. Learn about the brave men who defended the Alamo and discover its significance in Texas history.

2. Experience the Space Center Houston

Take a trip to the Johnson Space Center and learn about NASA’s space exploration efforts. Get up close to real spaceships, step into a simulated space shuttle, and even meet astronauts.

3. Dive into the Natural Bridge Caverns

Descend deep into the underground world of these remarkable caves near San Antonio. Marvel at the stunning formations and learn about the geological wonders hidden beneath the surface.

4. Explore Big Bend National Park

Discover the rugged beauty of this vast wilderness in West Texas. Hike through canyons, spot diverse wildlife, and gaze at the star-filled night sky.

5. Enjoy a day at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark

Beat the Texas heat by spending a fun-filled day at this iconic waterpark in New Braunfels. Experience thrilling water slides, lazy rivers, and wave pools.

6. Go on a safari adventure at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch

Drive through this expansive wildlife ranch in San Antonio and get up close to exotic animals from around the world. Feed giraffes, spot zebras, and learn about conservation efforts.

7. Get a taste of cowboy life at the Fort Worth Stockyards

Step back in time and witness the Old West come to life in this historic district. Watch a live rodeo, ride a mechanical bull, and explore the cowboy culture.

8. Discover the San Antonio River Walk

Take a leisurely stroll along the picturesque riverfront in downtown San Antonio. Enjoy vibrant shops, restaurants, and scenic boat tours.

9. Visit the Dallas World Aquarium

Immerse yourself in a tropical rainforest and explore an underwater wonderland at this captivating aquarium. Encounter colorful fish, playful otters, and majestic sharks.

10. Experience the thrill of Six Flags Over Texas

Spend a day filled with adrenaline-pumping rides and family-friendly entertainment at this renowned amusement park in Arlington.

11. Take a dip in the Hamilton Pool Preserve

Cool off in this natural oasis near Austin, featuring a stunning waterfall and a beautiful swimming hole. Hike through the surrounding trails and enjoy the tranquility of nature.

12. Explore the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Delve into the world of art at one of the largest museums in the country. Admire diverse collections spanning various periods and styles.

13. Go on a wildlife safari at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center

Embark on a safari adventure through this conservation center in Glen Rose. Encounter endangered species, such as cheetahs and rhinos, and learn about wildlife conservation.

14. Discover the charm of Galveston Island

Spend a day at the beach, explore historic landmarks, and enjoy thrilling amusement rides at this coastal gem.

15. Learn about Texas’ past at the Texas State Capitol

Visit the state’s iconic Capitol building in Austin and immerse yourself in Texas history. Take a guided tour, admire the beautiful architecture, and learn about the state’s legislative process.