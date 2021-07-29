There’s a shortage of Topo Chico in Texas

The company says they are experiencing a temporary shortage. (Photo Courtesy Topo-Chico)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve stopped by convenience stores, you may have noticed a certain bottle missing.

A spokesperson for Topo Chico tells KXAN that they are experiencing a temporary tight stock of product due to “extremely strong consumer demand” combined with “a shortage of raw materials.”

“We’re working hard and implementing contingency plans to keep the products people love on shelves during this temporary shortage,” said the sparkling mineral water company.

This isn’t the first shortage to hit Austin.

In June, a UT expert told KXAN News that rising coffee bean costs and limited availability was due to droughts and pandemic-related shipping container challenges.

In March, computer chip shortages were made worse by Texas’ winter storm, which suspended operations for several plants, including in Austin.

Computer chips are used in several technology products, including video games and cars.

Both GM and Ford announced that the shortage caused them to either slow down or pause production on some models.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.