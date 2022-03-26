ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Volunteers met in Elgin Saturday to continue cleanup efforts after one of Monday evening’s tornadoes left a trail of damage in the town.

“To see our businesses and our community members step up for those in need, it just makes me proud,” said Amber Gagliano, who organized the group online. “I just took it upon myself to start making posts for volunteer opportunities and whatnot,” Gagliano said.

The group is helping families like the Hicks, whose roof was completely torn off Monday night.

“The whole second floor is gone, except for a portion of it,” Hicks said Saturday.

Hicks has worked in construction for forty years and said he specifically took tornadoes into account when building after moving here from the Gulf Coast.

“Up here, I figured tornadoes would be the big issue,” he said. He was unfortunately right, but thankfully nobody was hurt.

“Fortunately, we had nine people in here, no one had a scratch,” Hicks said.

“My next step is once we get it cleaned up to see if anything’s save-able. It looks like the first floor might be somewhat, but it’s gonna be a lot of work to be done,” Hicks said, adding that he’s grateful for the volunteers that have helped so far.

“We had so much help. They came in and pull all the debris and and pull all the furniture and boxed everything up for us,” Hicks said.

For anyone interested in volunteering, you can follow along on Facebook here.

“If you have it in your heart to be a helper, like, please come help. We’ll accept it and I will help you find a place to be,” Gagliano said. “The community just wants to show up.”

The city of Round Rock also hosted a community cleanup. More information from the city can be found here.