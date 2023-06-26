CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — With the summer season officially upon us, many are perfecting their summertime bucket lists and curating places to visit on day trips or extended stays.

While camping is always an option for those daring enough to brave the summer heat, glamping offers a more luxurious alternative. For the uninitiated, glamping.com defines the experience as “where stunning nature meets modern luxury.”

As Central Texas has attracted more residents, so, too has it appealed to more visitors. Whether you’re looking for a staycation destination close to home or have traveled far and wide to experience the great outdoors with a bit of pizzazz, here are some glamping sites you can visit this summer.

Cypress Valley

Located in Spicewood, Cypress Valley offers off-grid glamping tent sites that include a king-sized bed, an indoor seating area, a cooler, a power battery bank for charging electronic devices and a private porch with outdoor seating. The site features shower houses and restrooms, gas grills, picnic and recreation areas as well as a pool for community use.

Lucky Arrow Retreat

Located in Dripping Springs, Lucky Arrow Retreat features cabin and porch house rentals along with yurts that are tucked away in the Texas Hill Country. The yurts are 200 square-foot units that include a personal deck, a queen-sized bed, WiFi, a coffeemaker and both heating and air conditioning.

The site features communal showers and restrooms, a covered beer garden, a restaurant, an event center and a heated pool.

Udoscape Eco-Glamping Resort

Settled in Lago Vista, Udoscape is an adults-only resort that features 11 furnished pods nestled into the Texas Hill Country. Pods feature plush bedding, an en-suite restroom, a kitchenette, a dining area, a hot tub and hammocks. The resort includes a swimming pool, grills, fire pits, a massage pod and a conference and board room for guest use.

Glat Austin

Glat Austin is a campground located at Lake Bastrop North Shore Park that features luxury glamping cabins for guests to stay in. Cabins include a king-sized bed and a sofa bed, WiFi, a mini fridge and coffeemaker, a dining table, a fire pit and lake views.

Community amenities include hiking and bike trails, canoe, kayak and stand-up paddle board rentals, park camp stores, and other features.

The Juniper Ranch & Retreat

Located near Canyon Lake, The Juniper Ranch & Retreat includes bell tents, which has a full-sized bed, a private hot tub, a hammock, a grill, a picnic table, a coffeemaker and a mini fridge, along with heat, air conditioning and WiFi. The site includes open-air bathrooms near tent sites.

Missing Hotel

Situated in Marble Falls, Missing Hotel describes itself as “a deconstructed, experiential hotel” located northwest of Austin. The shelters feature a king-sized bed, a separate living room space, a kitchenette along with an outdoor dining area and lounge. Sites also include both indoor and outdoor showers, a hot tub and an outdoor bathtub.

Johnny Yurts

Located in Johnson City, Johnny Yurts offers private yurts with two queen-sized beds in each, private bathrooms and a fully stocked kitchenette. The luxury camping ground is located near Pedernales Falls State Park, the 290 Wine Trail, the Science Mill and the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park for day trips.