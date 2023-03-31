AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas group that assisted in the search for a missing Texas State student in 2021 has launched a missing persons unit.

More than 50% of Texas Search and Rescue, or TEXSAR’s, deployments since 2013 have been missing persons cases, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

TEXSAR said the missing persons unit, or MPU, will be led by Todd Snyder.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Snyder retired as Central Texas Regional Director in 2022 after serving DPS for 26 years. During part of that time, he was the Assistant Chief of the Texas Rangers from 2015 to 2019.

According to TEXSAR, the MPU will work with local law enforcement on their missing persons caseloads.

TEXSAR said it only works at the request of law enforcement and emergency responders and will manage the MPU in a similar fashion, working directly with law enforcement agencies.

As KXAN reported in 2021, members of TEXSAR helped in the search after Jason Landry disappeared in December 2020. Landry has not been found.