Texas Workforce Commission to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Workforce Commission will provide another update on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

The TWC is holding briefings three times a week on its Facebook page, and during the agency’s May 1 briefing, spokesman Cisco Gamez clarified what it means to have a “zero balance,” and it doesn’t mean your claim was denied.

“Unless you get a statement of denial, having a $0 balance simply means your case is under review,” he said.

The TWC has paid out more than $3 billion in COVID-19-related unemployment benefits for more than 2 million Texans.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on KXAN.com and our Facebook page.

