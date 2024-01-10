AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) announced the release of a smartphone application on Monday, which the agency said will help Texans connect with and explore career pathways.

The “MyTXCareer” app offers information about potential careers, such as average salary, demand and if the wage allows for self-sufficiency. For example, the app claims that there is growing demand for technical writers and that those careers pay a self-sufficient average wage of $38 per hour.

A screenshot from the MyTXCareer app.

TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said that the app will help Texans find opportunities as the state’s economy continues to grow.

“One thing we really see a need for in the workforce is the ability for people to chart out a career plan for themselves based on their work experiences, their educational experiences and the app really helps put together a comprehensive plan,” Daniel said. “The other thing that it does…is to match [users] up with jobs that match their their education and experience. So you can use it for a long term plan or even a short term plan to find a new job.”

The app is not meant to replace or phase out TWC’s Work in Texas website. Rather, it allows users to map out the steps towards changing their career or developing in their field.

“The critical thing is…what kind of education you had. We’re asking for a lot of information, but we’re not trying to sell anything here, we’re just trying to get a sense of what you want to do,” Daniel said.

But will a tool of exploration be helpful for unemployed workers as bills start to pile up?

“It’s going to give you some advice in terms of finding someone that might be able to help you with that — if you’re in Austin, this is gonna be Capitol area Workforce Solutions,” Daniel said. “Right now there are more job openings than there are unemployed people in Texas. It’s our job to help provide some solutions for them so they can speed that process up and get back into the workforce.”

The app is available as a free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.