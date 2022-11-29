FORT WORTH (KXAN) — A woman who was kidnapped in the 1970s when she was 22 months old reunited with her family just in time for the holidays, according to NBC 5 in Dallas.

NBC 5 reported Melissa Highsmith was taken from her parents’ home in Fort Worth by a babysitter.

Melissa, her parents and two of her four siblings were brought back together with the help of a DNA test from 23andMe, NBC 5 said.

“Our finding Melissa was purely because of DNA, not because of any police / FBI involvement, podcast involvement, or even our family’s own private investigations or speculations,” the family wrote in their Facebook group on Sunday.

The family told NBC 5 that Melissa’s mother was wary because in the past, DNA tests with six different women all came back negative.

Melissa lived in Fort Worth for most of her life and didn’t know she was kidnapped, the report stated. She ended up running away from home when she was 15 years old.

The family held a celebration at a Fort Worth church over the weekend, where they spent time together.

