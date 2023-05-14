BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bexar County deputies arrested a woman who allegedly stole an automatic machine gun from a gun range, authorities announced.

Amber Herring, 25, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm – machine gun and theft of a firearm, according to a news release from Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, May 5, Herring allegedly rented an automatic submachine gun from LoneStar Handgun Shooting Range under a false name and left with the weapon, the release stated.

During the investigation, BCSO TAG and CID investigators were able to link Herring to the theft of the machine gun.

According to the sheriff’s office, surveillance footage from the gun range shows Herring renting the machine gun under a false name and leaving the location.

Investigators located Herring at a residence East of Bexar County.

Her bond was set at $30,000, according to Bexar County records. The investigation remains ongoing.