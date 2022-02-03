Inside San Antonio power generator’s winterization and a viral tweet about duct tape

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the breadth of winterization updates at the V.H. Braunig plant

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A viral post about duct tape being used at a San Antonio power generator has put a spotlight on its winterization efforts, which go far beyond just the use of that substance known to “fix everything.”

As part of $2 million upgrades to its plants to meet state weatherization standards following 2021’s historic winter storm, CPS Energy recently took members of the San Antonio media around its V.H. Braunig plant to show them improvements. About a third of those funds went to that plant’s weatherization.

Lindsay Carnett and Mark Wagner of the nonprofit publication San Antonio Report were on the tour, and part of what they saw were greenhouse-looking structures held together by America’s favorite adhesive — duct tape.

Wagner tweeted out photos and said they were “temporary enclosures which appeared to be secured by duct tape and heated by a portable heater.” The tweet has been retweeted more than 500 times since Wagner posted it Wednesday night.

CPS Energy told KXAN some weatherization measures, like this one, aren’t permanent but seasonal, since during the summer the plant needs to cool off because it gets too hot. When it gets cold, like it did this week, some of that equipment needs light protection, which is what was shown in the tweet.

It also explained bigger upgrades have been put in place as well, including building more permanent structures around other equipment and a system of line heat tracing, which automatically indicates when the temperature falls below a certain degree whether the system protecting water pipes is working.

Officials told Carnett it’s in the first phase of weatherization improvements and expects to spend between $150 million to $200 million over the next five years, the report said.

This plant isn’t the only one to beef up its weatherization following last February’s winter storms.

Hundreds of transmission and power generation entities were required to submit plans for winter weather readiness with the Public Utility Commission by Dec. 1 after Texas utility regulators put expanded weatherization requirements in place. All but one had submitted plans by Dec. 10.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott and state energy leaders assured people the state “was ready for this storm.” Earlier Thursday, he signed a disaster proclamation for 17 counties most affected by the winter storm.

Abbott and energy leaders said the Texas energy grid was “performing very well,” and they don’t expect normal grid operations to be interrupted by the storm.