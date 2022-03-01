Texas wins job creation award for 10th straight year

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott with the Governor’s Cup after the state won it for the 10th straight year. (Chris Nelson/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas won the Site Selection’s Governor’s Cup Tuesday for the 10th straight year, an award that identifies the top-performing states for job creation and capital investment.

Site Selection Magazine has been awarding the Governor’s Cup annually since 1978 based on analytics from Conway Data.

“Texas is the new frontier where dreams, families, and jobs grow,” Abbott said in a release.

Central Texas and Austin have become a hub for big business. In late 2021, Samsung and Tesla announced major moves to Central Texas.

Samsung is building a $17 billion chipmaking plant in Taylor, which is set to be operational by late 2024. In November, Elon Musk’s Tesla officially announced the company’s headquarters will move to Austin.