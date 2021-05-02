Texas Tribune talk: Expanded medical marijuana bill heads to Texas Senate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost 75% of states in the U.S. have legalized cannabis for medical use — the first was California in 1996.

Texas has a medical cannabis program for certain patients twenty-five years later, but the permitted amount of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is only slightly higher than standard over-the-counter CBD products. THC is the psychoactive component in marijuana.

A State House bill could potentially expand Texas’ current program to include more patients and raise the limit for THC from 0.5% to 5% by weight.

House Bill 1535 passed the Texas House last week.

The bill grows the state’s medical marijuana program to include all Texans with cancer. People with chronic pain and debilitating medical conditions would also qualify. HB 1535 was amended last week to include all forms of diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), rather than for veterans with PTSD as it was initially introduced.

KXAN’s Tom Miller caught up with Cassi Pollock of The Texas Tribune for an in-depth talk about that bill and other happenings this week at the Texas Capitol.