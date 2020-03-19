Texas Tribune: Districts decide if students can graduate, and the number of hospital beds in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alana Rocha with the Texas Tribune stopped by KXAN to discuss education and health care in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Texas is letting school districts determine whether they will let students graduate without the STAAR test, the state standardized test whose requirements Gov. Abbott waived in the last week.

That test is usually used to help make determinations about whether students are ready to graduate or move up a grade, the Texas Tribune reports.

When it comes to hospital preparedness, the Texas Tribune also reports the outbreak could stretch resources thin. Texas has about 2.9 hospital beds per 1,000 people. For context, Italy, whose system is currently overwhelmed by cases, has 3.2 beds per 1,000 people.

However, on Wednesday Gov. Abbott said he’s confident the medical community is prepared to accommodate an influx of patients and is preparing for back up plans that could include pop-up medical tents or using hotels to house people with more mild cases who need to remain isolated.