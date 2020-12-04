Texas Tribune Discussion: State runoff elections to watch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN News Today Anchor Tom Miller sat down with the Texas Tribune’s Alana Rocha to discuss runoff elections in the state.

Early voting for the Dec. 19 runoffs started Thursday. Rocha said one race to pay attention to is that of state Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, and Shelley Luther, a Dallas salon owner.

They also discussed COVID-19 restrictions that could be implemented for the upcoming Texas legislative session.

Rocha said lawmakers got a glimpse of what the session will look like, with plexiglass installed and required mask wearing. She explained they’re still trying to work out how community members will be able to join, since the state constitution says the legislative session must be open to the public.