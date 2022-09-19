AUSTIN (Nexstar) — It’s banned book week and Texas has banned more books than any other state, a new report by PEN America reveals.

PEN America is a group that advocates for freedom of expression.

According to the organization, almost 142 districts in 32 states banned more than 2,500 books in the 2021-2022 school year.

Texas has banned 801 books in 22 districts, according to PEN America.

PEN America says most of the banned books involve themes surrounding the LGBTQ community or include prominent characters of color. Some other books banned, include content that educate readers on issues of race and racism.

Austin ISD’s Liberal Arts and Science Academy put out a note to its students, welcoming them to come educate themselves on their right to read during “Banned Books Week.”

“Banned Books Week is celebrated during the week of Sept. 19-24. This past year we have seen an escalating number of book challenges and outright bans across nearly every state, with a huge number happening in Texas. Educate yourself on your First Amendment rights and stop by the library that week for some related activities,” the note reads.

