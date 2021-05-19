Texas to submit waiver application to extend Medicaid services

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: A stethoscope is pictured in a General Practitioners surgery on December 4, 2014 in London, England. Ahead of next years general election, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, has said he will put an extra £2bn into frontline health services across the UK, ahead of a plan drawn up […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission plans to submit a 1115 waiver extension application to prolong Medicare and Medicaid services for 10 years, allowing it to run through 2030.

Earlier this month, Texas sued the Biden administration after it rescinded a Medicaid waiver extension put in place by the Trump Administration.

The waiver allows the state to use federal and state funding to run its Texas Healthcare Transformation and Quality Improvement Program, which many Medicaid programs operate out of.

It’s a more than $11 billion-a-year program offering Medicaid coverage to about 4.3 million people in the state. The program has been around since 2011 and has gotten three waiver extensions since then.

HHSC is planning to hold public hearings on the waiver application in June. There will be two dates for both in-person and virtual meetings.

June 2 at 10 a.m. – UT Southwestern Medical Center, T. Boone Pickens Building, Auditorium (6001 Forest Park Road, Dallas). Virtual attendees register online here.

June 15 at 10 a.m. – Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Brown-Heatly Building, Public Hearing Room (4900 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin) Virtual attendees register online here.