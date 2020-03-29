Texas to receive nearly $237 million in federal assistance for COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will receive nearly $237 million in federal grant money to assist the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. John Cornyn announced Sunday.

Funds, to assist in local disaster aid efforts, will be sent from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Texas was issued a Major Disaster Declaration by the federal government and President Donald Trump Wednesday.

The declaration allows the federal government to intervene and help the state and local areas recover during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I know this is a time of serious uncertainty for both the physical and financial health of our families and our country, but I want to assure my constituents, the 29 million people that I’m privileged to represent in the State of Texas, that the federal government is working to provide the relief we can,” said Sen. Cornyn in the statement. “I commend the Trump Administration for prioritizing the health of Texans as well as local leaders in Texas working to fight this pandemic.”