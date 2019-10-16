Texas to receive $61.2 million to counter terrorism statewide

Gov. Greg. Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference a day after seven people were killed in a mass-shooting in Odessa, Texas. House democrats urged Abbott to call a special legislative session to address gun violence after the shootings in Odessa and El Paso in August. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will receive an extra $61.2 million in funding to prevent terrorism, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.

The money has been released to strengthen the state’s ability to protect against, respond to and recover from terrorism and other catastrophic events, according to Abbott’s office.

From the total funds, $24.3 million will be spent on equipment and training for response teams including SWAT, HAZMAT and emergency service teams that serve communities.

Another $13.4 million will go towards statewide planning efforts, $8.3 million will be spent on enhancing operational communications capabilities, while state and regional fusion centers will receive $3.2 million.

“As Governor, my top priority is keeping our communities safe,” Abbott said in a statement. “These grants will ensure our communities have the resources they need to counter terrorism statewide and enhance security for all Texans. Our ongoing efforts to keep Texas safe would not be possible without our partnership with the federal government, and I thank them for their continued assistance.”