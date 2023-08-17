AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday a $142 billion investment into the state’s transportation infrastructure, including $100 billion earmarked for the Texas Department of Transportation’s 10-year state roadways plan.

This latest investment represented a $25 billion increase over the previous year, according to a TxDOT release Thursday. TxDOT’s 10-year state roadways construction plan, or the 2024 Unified Transportation Program, incorporated more than $6 billion allocated to the greater Austin area.

The UTP help guides the development and construction of transportation projects statewide, alongside public transportation, maritime, aviation and rail-related initiatives.

Project highlights from the Austin District include:

$4.5 billion for the I-35 Capital Express Central project, running from U.S. Hwy. 290 East to SH 71 and Ben White Boulevard

$383.6 million dedicated to U.S. Hwy. 281 to “improve mobility and enhance safety” between U.S. Hwy. 290 and the Comal County line

$105.2 million to remove signals and construct overpasses along SH 71 at Tucker Hill Lane and Pope Bend Road

$43.9 million to remove signals and create an overpass on SH 71 at FM 1209

$81.8 million to both widen and realign FM 812 from U.S. Hwy. 183 to SH 21

$80 million to add grade-separated intersection improvements at U.S. Hwy. 281 and SH 71

$31.2 million to extend frontage roads along SH 71, running from Riverside Drive to U.S. Hwy. 183

$32 million for “intelligent transportation systems” along I-35

$164.5 million to widen RM 620 South and create a six-lane divided highway

$61.3 million to widen U.S. Hwy. 79 from I-35 to east of FM 1460

“This historic investment in our transportation system is critically important to help meet the needs of our fast-growing state,” Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. said in the release. “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Abbott and our Texas Legislature, Texas continues to see growth in the transportation investments needed to support a world-class transportation system focused on safety and congestion relief.”

In a statement, Abbott said the plan will help improve economic opportunities for communities throughout Texas.

“Through this record transportation investment project, the State of Texas will further improve roadway congestion and safety to meet the growing needs of Texans in our large metros, rural communities, and everywhere in between,” Abbott said, in part, in the release. “This plan will not only connect Texans from every corner of our state, it will also bolster our economic growth and ensure Texans and businesses continue to thrive for generations to come.”