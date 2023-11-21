The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

TEXAS (KXAN) — From Raiderland to the streets of Manhattan, it’s a Texas Tech takeover at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Texas Tech University Goin’ Band is slated to perform at the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. They are the only marching band from the Lone Star State scheduled to perform as part of the annual festivities, per the parade lineup.

More than three million attendees are expected to line up along the 2.5-mile parade route, kicking off at West 77th Street and Central Park West at 7:30 a.m. CT before concluding at Macy’s Herald Square at 11 a.m. CT.

Alongside the Texas Tech University Goin’ Band, the parade will feature 10 other marching bands, 18 performers, 31 floats, six balloonicles, 25 balloons, 29 clown crews and seven performing groups, per the event lineup.

Despite being far from home, the Red Raiders will raid Manhattan. The Texas Tech Alumni Association organized travel packages to and from New York City, in coordination with Music Festivals & Tours. Interested alumni secured their seats back in late May and departed Lubbock on Monday, per the alumni association.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live on NBC and Peacock on Thursday. More details on the event are available online.