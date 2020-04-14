Texas Supreme Court issues stay to block lower court ruling on Gov. Abbott order

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Supreme Court issued a stay to halt a district court decision enjoining Gov. Abbott’s executive order that prevented the release of inmates on personal bond, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton applauded the ruling.

“I’m thankful to the Texas Supreme Court for taking immediate action to protect the health and safety of Texans after the district court unlawfully ruled to allow the release of dangerous individuals,” Paxton said.

“A health crisis cannot stop the need for justice, and the district court’s decision directly endangered the public. We must all work together, including our justice system, to successfully protect our communities. My office will continue to defend Governor Abbott’s order to protect Texans during this unprecedented health crisis,” he said.

A lawsuit opposing the order was filed by the ACLU of Texas, Texas Fair Defense Project, the ACLU’s Criminal Law Reform Project and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. A temporary restraining order prohibiting the enforcement of the order was granted.

Texas Fair Defense Project executive director Amanda Woog said the governor’s order is too broad, in part because it applies to suspects who have not been convicted yet.