Texas Supreme Court hears arguments on abortion ban

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Texas Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the ongoing dispute over the state’s abortion restrictions.

Senate Bill 8 bans someone from getting an abortion in Texas if a doctor picks up cardiac activity in a fetus, which can be detected as soon as six weeks into the pregnancy before many women even know they are pregnant.

The Republican-backed law allows any Texas citizen to sue physicians or anyone who aids in or abets an abortion for up to $10,000 if a heartbeat was detected in the womb at the time of the abortion.

The law is designed to put this enforcement in private citizens’ hands rather than state officials.

The Thursday morning discussion addressed the issue of whether or not certain government entities are authorized to enforce the Texas Heartbeat Act.

“SB8 prohibits the abortion of a child with a beating heart, the legislature has directed that no enforcement may be taken or threatened by the state. If a state official revoked a doctor’s license as a consequence of violating SB8, any ordinary individual would describe that as enforcement,” said Judd E. Stone II, Office of Solicitor General, who represents the appellant.

Stone said during court that the Texas legislature made it that way to “preclude federal pre-enforcement challenges.”

A representative with the Center for Reproductive Rights argued in court that state officials could technically use other laws that “regulate or prohibit” abortion in response to SB8. This positioning has made Texas abortion providers weary of what’s written in the fine print.

In other words, using some other vehicle not specific to abortion to bring a lawsuit.

“It is undisputed that they can [the state] can directly enforce SB8 by taking disciplinary or civil enforcement actions under other laws, using violations of SB8,” Marc Hearron, Center for Reproductive Rights, for Appellee.

In response to the Center for Reproductive Right’s concerns, Justice Evan S. Young responded with this:

“Suppose we were to eliminate all such ambiguity ‘plaintiffs were concerned that SB8 permits lateral enforcement’… if we adopt the solicitor general’s reading… if this court were to say, we’re going to eliminate all doubt, then they cannot directly or indirectly, any day of the week or year.. is that a win for you?”

“It would at a minimum provide our clients some certainty. It would, however, end our challenge in this case. Our clients would have certainty about what the state officials can and cannot do,” replied Hearron.

There is still additional litigation here that the Center for Reproductive Rights must carry on, which is proving the abortion law is unconstitutional.

Following the court hearing, the Center for Reproductive Rights is holding a conference to discuss the mark of six months since the abortion law went into effect.

“For nearly half a year, Texans who are past the earliest stages of pregnancy have been unable to access abortion in their own state, and in many cases have been unable to access an abortion at all. The impact has fallen hardest on marginalized communities, people living on low incomes, and people living in rural areas,” wrote representatives with the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Abortion opponents have celebrated the passage of the law, especially its provisions allowing private citizens a role in enforcement.

“The pro-life movement is very excited to have a part to play and to make sure SB 8 is going to be followed,” said John Seago, legislative director for Texas Right to Life.

KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout is following the hearing on Thursday and will have updates.