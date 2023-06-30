AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Education Agency released the results for the 2023 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness examination, showing further academic recovery since the pandemic.

These are the first set of results since the test was redesigned earlier this year to better reflect what students are learning in the classroom. The Texas Legislature passed a bill in 2019 prompting the redesign.

“This year’s [end-of-course] results show progress and continued academic recovery among Texas public school students who endured multiple years of pandemic-induced disruptions to learning. The number of students that achieved ‘Approaches grade level’ or above increased in all five tested subjects,” TEA wrote in a statement.

STAAR scores for grades three through eight surpassed pre-pandemic levels in Biology, English I, English II and U.S. History, per TEA data. 89% of students met the “Approaches grade level” category for Biology in 2023 – a 7% increase from 2022 – the largest year-over-year gain.

Students haven’t met pre-pandemic levels for Algebra 1 yet – the results this year trail 2019’s by 6% – but improved by 4% this year compared to last, according to TEA. See a detailed statewide summary of the results here.

Results for Special Education and Emergent Bilingual students reflect continued academic recovery since 2019 as well. TEA touts intensive tutoring sessions and the test redesign as helping to fuel this trend.

“Texas’s significant investment in special education services has led to a 37% increase in the number of students identified since 2015, resulting in the provision of critical and necessary academic supports. This year’s [end-of-course] results reflect this continued investment, with a 2% increase in the number of students served in special education meeting grade level in Biology and U.S. History, and a 3% increase reflected in English I and II,” TEA wrote in a statement.



Percentage of students grades three through eight who met grade level on the STAAR test 2019 through 2023 (Photo Courtesy TEA)

Parents can see how their children answered each question on the STAAR on TexasAssessment.gov, which includes links to the curriculum and information on why the answer was wrong.