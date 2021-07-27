Texas State to welcome all students back to campus, asks unvaccinated to get tested

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University students will be back on campus in full force in just a few short weeks.

Last year, in-person classes were capped at 50% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas State plans on returning to 100% capacity for the fall semester. Classes that are scheduled to be on campus will not have a virtual option.

Still, as the delta variant of the virus claws its way through the community and the world, Texas State is pleading with its community to get vaccinated. Officials are hoping this will help stop the spread of the strain that’s known to be more contagious than others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

University officials sent a notice Monday, reminding students they can get their COVID-19 vaccine on campus by appointment at the university’s Health Department Monday-Friday.

Texas State is asking those who aren’t vaccinated to get tested for COVID-19 two weeks prior to returning to campus, and to get tested every two weeks during the fall semester.

Here are more recommendations from Texas State for the Fall 2021 semester:

Students living in residence halls, regardless of vaccination status, should get a PCR test for COVID-19 two weeks before move-in for the fall semester

Anyone who develops cold-like symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, should get tested for COVID-19

Face masks are recommended for vaccinated and unvaccinated while indoors. It’s recommended unvaccinated wear masks while outdoors in crowded settings. The university says when the situation improves, this safety measure can be discontinued

Texas State offers free COVID-19 testing for all faculty, staff and students at the Curative Testing Kiosk, which is on the plaza between Flowers Hall and the Evans Liberal Arts building

This story will be updated by reporter Jala Washington after KXAN News at 6 p.m. She spoke to a student who isn’t vaccinated and doesn’t plan on getting their COVID-19 vaccine, and a student who plans on getting the vaccine before the semester starts.