Texas state resources on standby ahead of possible flash flooding in south, southeast Texas

A Texas Department of Safety rescue team practices helicopter flash-flood rescues in Smithville, Texas on June 17, 2020 to prepare for flooding emergencies during this year’s hurricane season. (Nexstar Photo/Richie Bowes)

SOUTH TEXAS (KXAN) — State resources have been placed on standby by Gov. Greg Abbott ahead of expected flash flooding in south and southeast Texas on Saturday evening.

Texas A&M Task Force One rescue boats, Texas Parks and Wildlife swift water boats and aircraft with hoist capability, Texas DPS aircraft and Texas Depart of Transportation flood response assets could all be used.

The severe weather is expected to roll through southern parts of the state throughout Saturday evening.

“As severe weather makes its way across the Lone Star State, Texans should pay attention to weather alerts and heed the guidance from their local officials to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Governor Abbott.

“These resources will help the State of Texas respond to potential flash flooding and keep our communities safe.”

People who think they may be at risk can view FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information.