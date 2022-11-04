View of storm clouds from the Avery Ranch neighborhood in Austin May 17, 2021 (Courtesy: Myke Toman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – State emergency response resources activated ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to move across Texas Friday.

Severe storms are expected to move through the state with damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail and flash-flood potential.

“State and local emergency response partners are monitoring weather conditions and are on standby to swiftly provide all necessary resources to protect our communities,” Abbott wrote when he directed the Texas Department of Emergency Management to prepare to respond. “Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and follow instructions from emergency responders and local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has activated the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Packages, and it has several resources on standby to respond if the conditions require.

The standby resources are:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations

Boat Teams to support water rescue operations Texas National Guard: Transportation platoons and helicopters with hoist capability

Transportation platoons and helicopters with hoist capability Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Highway Patrol): Helicopters with hoist capability

Helicopters with hoist capability Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area.

Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area. Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Personnel to monitor drinking water, wastewater and air quality

Personnel to monitor drinking water, wastewater and air quality Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

State Mass Care Coordination

Texans were urged to follow flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events.