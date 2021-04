TEXAS (KXAN) — Texas State Rep. Dan Huberty issued an apology after he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence of alcohol in Montgomery County.

He said no one was seriously injured in the crash that happened Friday night.

“I regret my actions and apologize to my constituents and my family,” the lawmaker wrote in a Facebook post. “I know I have a problem and this incident serves as wake-up call for me.”

He went on to say he will seek treatment options.