AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, H-E-B donated $1 million to commemorate 100 years of Texas State Parks, according to a release.

The supermarket company said the donation was set to support programming aimed to engage all Texans in discovering and enjoying the nearly 90 state parks in Texas.

H-E-B said the donation was presented at the site of Palo Pinto State Park, the first new state park to be opened in north Texas in 25 years. The 4,871-acre park was said to open to the public in late 2023.

According to the release, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation will launch the centennial celebration in January 2023.

“As part of the Texas Parks, there’s more than 640,000 acres of owned or leased land, which includes 89 state parks, historic sites, and natural areas. Among these areas are 11 unique ecoregions that are home to nearly 800 species of fish, 634 species of birds, and over 4,600 species of native plants.” H-E-B said.

Austin is home to the McKinney Falls State Park. The park is located 13 miles from the state capitol, and the area is known for camping, hiking, mountain or road biking and fishing.

Other state parks in Central Texas and nearby Austin include Bastrop State Park, Lockhart State Park and Pedernales Falls State Park.