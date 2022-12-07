AUSTIN (KXAN) — Throughout the month of December, Texas State Parks will host themed guided walks, scavenger hunts and more, according to a news release from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park is encouraged to reserve their day pass in advance, since some parks expect to reach their capacity limit, the release said.

According to the release, Big Bend Ranch State Park will host its event from 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 23, and will deliver unparalleled views of the darkest skies in Texas with constellation identification and more. Spots are limited for the event. Participants must RSVP to Range Layla at layla.spurlock@tpwd.texas.gov.

Franklin Mountains State Park will have a guided hike from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 24, according to the release. Participants are urged to bring water, snacks, hiking boots or sturdy hoes and wear weather-appropriate clothing.

To reserve day passes online via Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or by calling (512) 389-8900.

For more information about all holiday activities at the parks, visit the TPWD website or view a full calendar online.