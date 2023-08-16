DALLAS (KXAN) – The State Fair of Texas said it will implement a safety policy for minors who visit the 2023 Fair.

According to the Aug. 8 announcement, everyone 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone (21+) when entering the Fair after 5 p.m. everyday during the fair.

The fair said parents, guardians or chaperones may accompany no more than six minors 17 years of age and under.

The State Fair will require all accompanying parents, guardians, and chaperones (21+) to present a valid ID upon entry starting at 5 p.m. daily, according to the announcement.

Once inside the fairgrounds, the fair said parents, guardians or chaperones are not required to remain with the minors; however, the State Fair encourages that they stay in communication with each other and be aware of their location on the fairgrounds during their visit.

“Comparable policies are being instated industry-wide, and the State Fair of Texas believes this policy is the best course of action to enhance the existing safety measures for all fairgoers, vendors, and employees,” said Jaime Navarro, chief operating officer for the State Fair of Texas.

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sep. 29 through Oct. 22.