Texas State Capitol will reopen in January, state leaders say

The Texas Capitol grounds were reopened to the public on Dec 16, 2020, for the first time since the end of May, though the Texas Department of Public Safety blocked off entrances to the building itself, which remained closed to the public. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas State Capitol building will reopen on Jan. 4, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced Monday.

The building closed in March at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State leaders believe health and safety protocols have been put in place to maintain a safe environment for all visitors, lawmakers, and staff, the release says.

Preparations to safely conduct business in the Texas House and Senate are ongoing, and each chamber will vote upon their respective rules and protocols at the start of the legislative session, the release says.

The Texas Capitol grounds reopened to the public on Dec. 16 for the first time since May. The grounds closed following protests which resulted in injury to Texas Department of Public Safety personnel, destruction of state property and damage to the Capitol building, according to State Preservation Board officials.