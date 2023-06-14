A model of the Blue Ghost lunar lander sits in the Cedar Park offices of Firefly Aerospace. (Credit: Christian Marcelli/KXAN)

CEDAR PARK, TX (KXAN) – The space industry is getting a little extra oversight in Texas. Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott signed HB3447 into law, establishing the creation of the Texas Space Commission. The group will distribute $350 million in taxpayer dollars towards the development of the space industry in Texas.

“Having a space commission, like the Texas space bill, allows industry partners like us to be able to tap into those dollars and expand even more,” said Stephen McCall, Director of Government Relations for Firefly Aerospace.

Firefly Aerospace, called Austin area’s “secret” aerospace company by the group’s CEO, is based in Cedar Park. They’re currently in a period of expansion, building a new mission control locally and facilities in Briggs, TX.

McCall said that the funding the Commission provides could play a major role in their expansion. “(It) allows us to have innovative ideas funded in addition to research opportunities.”

Texas isn’t the first state to have a commission dedicated to distributing funding to aerospace innovation. California and Florida have their own versions of the space commission.

How will the Texas Space Commission work?

The bill behind the commission is pretty broad. The board will have nine seats, filled by the Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the House.

According to McCall, “various industry partners, like Firefly aerospace, will be asked to be on the board to help establish the policies.” Additionally, one member will be from NASA, while another will be a member of the military.

The Commission will be in charge of planning for the space industry in Texas. This includes not only distributing funds to companies, but also research and education efforts.

The bill, HB3447, was primarily authored by Represenative Greg Bonnen (R).

McCall said that his team helped with getting the bill passed. “We briefed members of the House and we also had the aerospace caucus that was founded by members of the House come visit our Briggs manufacturing and test site in Briggs, TX.”

Going to the moon in Central Texas

Firefly Aerospace is especially excited about the bill because they have some major projects coming up.

“We are building, right now, the Blue Ghost Lunar Lander, there’s going to land on the moon in 2024,” McCall said.

The company was commissioned by NASA to build the lunar lander as part of the Artemis III mission. They will also build ships that will transport communications equipment to the dark side of the moon.