EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas National Guard soldier assigned to work near the Rio Grande as part of Operation Lone Star has gone missing.

On Friday, the Texas Military Department issued a release stating a soldier had gone missing along the river during a mission-related incident in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The release stated the soldier has not been found at this time. Conflicting reports had indicated the soldier was dead, but the TMD affirmed these claims are not true.

The TMD, Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol are working to find the missing soldier.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement, saying his office is helping to support search efforts as well:

“The Texas Governor’s office continues to work with the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement agencies as they search for the missing soldier. Updates will be provided as additional details become available.”

ValleyCentral has reached out to TMD and the Department of Homeland Security for more information.