Texas SNAP recipients can apply over phone for food lost due to Hurricane Laura

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Texas, who lost food due to Hurricane Laura, to apply for replacement benefits over the phone, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

“I thank our federal partners for swiftly approving this request and for their ongoing collaboration as we help our communities rebuild following Hurricane Laura,” Gov. Abbott said in a release. “These SNAP benefit replacements will help Texans continue to provide nutritious meals for their families in the wake of this storm.”

Applications can be submitted by calling 211.

“Replacing these benefits will allow families to focus on recovering from Hurricane Laura by ensuring replacement of food lost as a result of the storm,” said Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services deputy executive commissioner.

SNAP recipients need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP allotments and SNAP emergency allotments that were provided in response to COVID-19.

For other help related to Hurricane Laura, Texans can dial 211 and select option 5. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.