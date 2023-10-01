AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management, or TDEM, announced that the agency has sent personnel to Hawaii to help Maui wildfire recovery.

Those being sent will help with finding residents eligibility for financial assistance and helping with things like bookkeeping.

“Just as responders from other states answer our call when disaster strikes here at home, the State of Texas is assisting with recovery efforts in Hawaii to support our fellow Americans as they rebuild,” Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said.

TDEM deployed the initiative under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which lets states provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency.