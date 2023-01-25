AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Wednesday, the Texas School Safety Center released its statewide intruder detection audits report.

The report is a compilation of information gathered during school inspections where security experts showed up unannounced at schools to conduct random, in-person intruder audits at campuses across the state.

The audits begin on Sept. 12, and they were a direct response to the May Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

According to the report, 2,864 campuses were audited between September and December 2022. Of those campuses, 71.6% did not have any corrective actions and 28.4% received corrective actions.

Of these campuses with corrective actions, 51.4% of corrective actions have been verified as addressed and 48.6% are in the process of being verified.

According to the report, inspectors at 95.3% of campuses did not gain unauthorized access to the campus.

The campuses were evaluated in phases, according to the report.