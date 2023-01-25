AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Wednesday, the Texas School Safety Center released its statewide intruder detection audits report.
The report is a compilation of information gathered during school inspections where security experts showed up unannounced at schools to conduct random, in-person intruder audits at campuses across the state.
The audits begin on Sept. 12, and they were a direct response to the May Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
According to the report, 2,864 campuses were audited between September and December 2022. Of those campuses,
- 71.6% did not have any corrective actions and 28.4% received corrective actions.
Of these campuses with corrective actions, 51.4% of corrective actions have been verified as addressed and 48.6% are in the process of being verified.
According to the report, inspectors at 95.3% of campuses did not gain unauthorized access to the campus.
The campuses were evaluated in phases, according to the report.
- Phase 1 consisted of whether an inspector gained unauthorized access to campus.
- Phase 2 consisted of whether one or more issues were found with the security of one or more exterior doors, such as door/s not secured, not locked, broken and/or propped open.
- Phase 3 consisted of when a district had a written and/or verbal policy/directive to lock classroom doors, any classroom door in a sample of 8 – 10 doors was not closed and locked.
- The door sweeps phase consisted of whether a campus did not document door sweep processes and/or did not have documentation of the previous six weeks’ worth of checks on all exterior doors.