Texas representatives request formal opt-out process for in-person STAAR test

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fighting for their constituents, Texas State Representatives sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency on Monday morning, requesting a formal opt-out process for the STAAR exam.

This effort was led by Rep. Diego Bernal, who represents District 123 in San Antonio.

District 45 Rep. Erin Zwiener, who represents Hays and Blanco Counties, was one of dozens of representatives across the state, signing the letter to back Bernal.

According to the letter, representatives are still asking the TEA to reconsider canceling the exam. If that doesn’t happen, they feel a formal process to opt-out would at least make parents feel more comfortable.

Zweiner said this process would be the TEA sending out a form, notifying parents that they have a choice. Zwiener said parents could then send back the form to the TEA, checking a box with their preference.

This story will be updated by Reporter Jala Washington after KXAN news at 9 and 10. More details, and reaction from a parent whose entire family is battling COVID-19 right now, will be included.