Texas Rep. Eddie Rodriguez joins race for Congressional District 35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez is running for Congress.

Rodriguez, who represents District 51 in the Texas House, made the announcement Wednesday at Joe’s Bakery in east Austin. He joins Austin City Council Member Greg Casar in the race to represent the newly-drawn Congressional District 35.

Rodriguez was elected to his state post in 2002. District 51 covers central, east and southeast Travis County. The newly-drawn lines for the Congressional district include about 80% of Rodriguez’s current House district.

“I’m honored to announce that I’m running for Congress in Texas Congressional District 35, he said. “I’m running for Congress because I want to provide working Texans the economic and educational opportunities that can benefit their families and offer a better future for their kids.”

Rodriguez ran for an open seat in the Texas Senate in 2020, but Rodriguez dropped out of the race to “focus my efforts on winning a Democratic majority and promoting an aggressive, progressive agenda in the Texas House.” Sarah Eckhardt, who gained 49.7% of the vote to Rodriguez’s 33.8%, won the District 14 seat vacated by Kirk Watson that would be have been contested in a runoff had Rodriguez continued.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett is vacating the District 35 seat to run for the spot in District 37, also a newly-drawn Congressional district.