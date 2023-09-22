If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Crisis counselors are available 24/7.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is spotlighting resources for veterans as the state recognizes its first Texas Veteran Suicide Prevention Day.

In the United States, the last reported average number of Veteran suicides per day was 17, in 2020. The highest average was in 2018, with 18.6 suicides per day. In light of this, Governor Greg Abbott and legislators designated today as Texas Veterans Suicide Prevention Day in House Resolution No. 12 during the 88th Texas Legislative Session.

“Designating Sept. 22 as Texas Veterans Suicide Prevention Day will create awareness for Texans everywhere of the silent killer to our brave heroes who have sacrificed so much for our freedom and the steps that could be taken to prevent it,” said Sen. Bob Hall, a co-author of the House resolution and a member of the Senate Committee on Veteran Affairs.

Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Veterans Mental Health Director Blake Harris said the veterans’ service and sacrifice they provide can result in an increased risk of suicide and remarked on the importance of spotting signs of mental health struggles and how to offer aid to those suffering.

“The Texas Veterans Commission partners with agencies and stakeholders across the state to enhance access to mental health resources such as training and technical assistance,” he said. “Our Military Veteran Peer Network is an excellent example of how being in direct contact with veterans improves well-being.”

Rep. Ray Lopez, also a co-author of the resolution and vice chair of the House Defense and Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said the designation is a first step in recognizing “the silent war that has raged in the minds of veterans.”

“Texas Veterans Suicide Prevention Day is not just about prevention. It is about reaching out, offering support, and helping them heal because as Americans we owe it to them,” Lopez said. “In doing so, we’re crafting a future that promotes meaningful change through our collective efforts. In the end, we need to provide all of them with the hero’s welcome they truly deserve.”

Additional resources and programs dedicated to veterans include: