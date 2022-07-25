AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas was sent 14,780 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, and more than one-third of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine, 5,120 doses, were forwarded to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Dallas County has reported the largest number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the state, according to a Texas Department of State Health Services release.

The remaining doses will be sent to local health departments and DSHS regional offices to vaccinate people with a documented or presumed exposure to the monkeypox virus, DHS said.

As of Thursday, July 21, there were more than 80 confirmed monkeypox cases in Texas.

The release said the vaccine is still in limited supply, and additional vaccines will not be available until late August or early September.

Health departments will prioritize vaccinations for people who have been exposed to the virus or are at high risk of exposure in an attempt to slow the spread, the release said.

The vaccine can prevent the disease if given soon after a person is exposed, ideally within four days. If given five to 14 days after exposure, vaccination can reduce the symptoms. People need two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine to be fully vaccinated, the release said.

Early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle and back aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

Monkeypox can be very painful, but it is rarely life-threatening. There have no reported deaths in this outbreak in the United States, and hospitalizations in Texas have been for pain management, DSHS said.