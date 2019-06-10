Texas

Texas rapper Bushwick Bill of Geto Boys dies at 52, publicist says

By:
Posted: Jun 10, 2019 / 06:56 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 10, 2019 / 06:56 AM CDT

(Associated Press) — Bushwick Bill, the diminutive, one-eyed rapper who with the Geto Boys helped put the South's stamp on rap with hits like "Mind Playing Tricks On Me" and "Six Feet Deep," died on Sunday at the age of 52, according to his publicist.

Dawn P. told The Associated Press that the rapper died Sunday at 9:35 p.m., local time, at a Colorado hospital. The publicist says the rapper, whose legal name is Richard Shaw, was surrounded by family when he died.

His Dallas-based business manager, Pete Marrero, said the rapper was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in February. He had been planning to go on tour around the time he was hospitalized.

In an interview with TMZ, Bushwick Bill said he wasn't afraid of dying, referencing one of his songs, "Ever So Clear," from his 1992 solo album, where he talks about shooting himself in the head and losing an eye when he was high on drugs.

"I died and came back already on June 19, 1991 so I know what it's like on the other side," he said.

He said he was working on new music because, "I notice when most celebrities pass, they really don't have nothing set up for their children and everything's in disarray so I figure, old music will sell but if I have new music for them ... at least they will have residual income from those things."

The Houston-based Geto Boys was a trio consisting of Bushwick Bill, Scarface and Willie D that launched in the late 1980s. Their gritty verses punctuated by tales of violence, misogyny and hustling made them platinum sensations and showed that rap had strength outside the strongholds of New York, where it got its start, and later Los Angeles.

Bushwick Bill was the group's most explosive member, and played up his real-life chaos: The cover of the Geto Boys "We Can't Be Stopped" features him on a gurney with a garish eye wound. Later, he would compare himself to the horror character Chucky, even writing a song about it.

On another of the group's tracks, "Damn It Feels Good to be a Gangsta," he rapped about being a smart gangster who was positioning himself for success and longevity rather than a violent early death. The song was featured in Mike Judge's 1999 workplace satire "Office Space."

The Jamaica-born rapper was widely reported to have died earlier Sunday after a bandmate wrote a post on Instagram suggesting so, but his publicist had said Sunday afternoon that those reports were premature.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Texas Stories

Trending Video

  • Officials search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

    Officials search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

  • New breast cancer drug, tested in Austin, 'really meaningful' for treatment community

    New breast cancer drug, tested in Austin, 'really meaningful' for treatment community

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

    TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

  • Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar

    Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

    TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

  • Boat takes on water with nearly 80 people aboard
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Boat takes on water with nearly 80 people aboard

  • Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

    Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

  • Lightning strike over downtown Austin

    Lightning strike over downtown Austin

  • Lightning strike in Central Texas

    Lightning strike in Central Texas

  • TIME LAPSE: Lightning in Marble Falls

    TIME LAPSE: Lightning in Marble Falls

  • Rotating clouds during storms in Hutto

    Rotating clouds during storms in Hutto

  • Storms in Briarcliff

    Storms in Briarcliff

  • Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

    Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

  • Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

    Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

  • Hail falls in Llano County

    Hail falls in Llano County

  • Crane collapses in to Dallas apartment building

    Crane collapses in to Dallas apartment building

  • NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station

    NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station

  • Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election

    Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election

  • U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing

    U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing

  • Youth Hackathon tackles human trafficking with City of Austin

    Youth Hackathon tackles human trafficking with City of Austin

  • Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

    Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

  • K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

    K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

  • K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

    K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

  • Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

    Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

  • Helping children stay safe this summer

    Helping children stay safe this summer

  • Creative ways to keep kids productive over summer break

    Creative ways to keep kids productive over summer break

  • Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments

    Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments

  • Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring

    Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring

  • Cedar Park pool where little girl may have drowned expected to re-open Saturday

    Cedar Park pool where little girl may have drowned expected to re-open Saturday

  • Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg

    Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg

  • Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

    Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

  • State leaders worry Mexico's tariff retaliation would hit Texas economy

    State leaders worry Mexico's tariff retaliation would hit Texas economy

  • UTPD Chief: easing aggressive panhandling rules will endanger students

    UTPD Chief: easing aggressive panhandling rules will endanger students

  • Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old

    Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old

  • Scrutiny over failed citizenship check isn't over

    Scrutiny over failed citizenship check isn't over

  • Weekend Jam - I-35 Déjà Vu

    Weekend Jam - I-35 Déjà Vu

  • Organization asking for donations to give paralyzed Austin police officer a home
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Organization asking for donations to give paralyzed Austin police officer a home

  • Pres. Trump's threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week

    Pres. Trump's threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week

  • Dr. David Fleeger on advocating for postpartum care

    Dr. David Fleeger on advocating for postpartum care

  • Police surround house for burglary, find deer instead
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Police surround house for burglary, find deer instead

  • 'Building Bastrop' comes to life at weekend pop-up event

    'Building Bastrop' comes to life at weekend pop-up event

  • Salvation Army opens new shelter in east Austin
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Salvation Army opens new shelter in east Austin

  • Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog

    Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog

  • New homeless shelter approved for south Austin

    New homeless shelter approved for south Austin

  • Family fights to save the Butler Pitch and Putt golf course

    Family fights to save the Butler Pitch and Putt golf course

  • Ace Kids Act could set up national structure to care for children with complex needs

    Ace Kids Act could set up national structure to care for children with complex needs

  • Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

    Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

  • Counseling offered after girl's death from Cedar Park pool incident

    Counseling offered after girl's death from Cedar Park pool incident

  • Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms

    Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms

  • A lot of buzz about the 2020 Census at the Texas demographic conference

    A lot of buzz about the 2020 Census at the Texas demographic conference

  • Man fights to get his father a Medal of Honor for his heroism in WWII

    Man fights to get his father a Medal of Honor for his heroism in WWII

  • Hail in Oak Hill

    Hail in Oak Hill

  • Hail in north Austin

    Hail in north Austin

  • Hail on South First Street

    Hail on South First Street

  • Storm winds blowing

    Storm winds blowing

  • VIA AIR 4:30 p.m.

    VIA AIR 4:30 p.m.

  • High winds during Wednesday storm

    High winds during Wednesday storm

  • Semi-truck fire at Hutto HEB

    Semi-truck fire at Hutto HEB

  • Austin WWII veteran shares his experience
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Austin WWII veteran shares his experience

  • Union Pacific train derailment

    Union Pacific train derailment

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Severe storms in Central Texas Sunday
PHOTOS: Severe storms in Central Texas Sunday

PHOTOS: Severe storms in Central Texas Sunday

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss