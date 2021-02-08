Texas Psychological Association works to connect people to psychologists during the pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN/KXAS) — The Texas Psychological Association is launching a new program to help people find mental health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the American Psychological Association, more than 80% of Americans report emotions associated with prolonged stress due to the pandemic.

That’s why the association’s program, Texas Psychologists in Action, is aimed at educating people about what psychologists do and how to contact one of them if they are in need of help.

“We really don’t do a good job of educating what psychology is and what we do when we would talk to people. That’s what made us decide to launch this campaign,” the president of the Texas Psychological Association Dr. Frances Douglas told NBC station KXAS.

Texas Psychologists in Action includes a variety of educational content as well as a search tool to find psychologists across Texas, KXAS reported.

You can find more about the initiative online here.