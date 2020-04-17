Texas’ proposed African American Studies course gets final approval from state board of education

Old second hand books for sale in a street book market

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas State Board of Education gave final approval to the state’s first African American studies ethnic studies course Friday.

The new history elective for Texas high schoolers will offer new perspectives on black culture, art and innovation to students across the state.

By a unanimous vote, @TXSBOE grants final approval to the state's first African American studies ethnic studies course. Completes months of earnest discussions and collaborative work with stakeholders. Congratulations! #txed pic.twitter.com/YrYG1ivz1C — Mark Wiggins (@MarkWigginsTX) April 17, 2020

The State Board of Education gave the course preliminary approval in January. A public comment period on the proposed curriculum started on March 6.

“I’m proud of what this board has done for ethnic studies both in the past for Mexican American Studies and what we are currently doing for African American Studies,” said SBOE Chair Keven Ellis.

Based on an innovative course in Dallas Independent School District, the curriculum dives deeper than the historical figures and events included in typical American history classes, like slavery and the civil rights movement.