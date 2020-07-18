Texas politicians pay heartfelt tributes to civil rights icon John Lewis

FILE – In this Thursday, May 10, 2007 file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, R-Ga., in his office on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas politicians are paying tribute Saturday to civil rights icon and longtime Congressman John Lewis, who has died aged 80.

Lewis, the last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., battled cancer for several months before his death.

His death on Friday has spared heartfelt tributes from both sides of the political aisle.

In Texas, Republican Senator Ted Cruz recalled traveling with Lewis to the funeral of Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“During the trip, John regaled us with stories of being alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Cruz said in a statement.

“To say he was an icon or a hero is an understatement. He had a quiet grace, a passion for justice, and an indomitable courage that helped transform this nation,” Cruz added. “I am blessed and humbled to have known John and to have heard his deep wisdom firsthand.”

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2007, file photo, with the Capitol Dome in the background, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) described Lewis as his friend.

“John was a man of conviction and courage, of humility and good humor,” Doggett said.

“I give thanks for his personal friendship and for all that he did to lead America to a better place—while reminding us regularly of how much better we can and should be.”

In a tweet, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Lewis was “transcendent,” adding “May he rest in greatness.”

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) said Cruz left an “indelible mark” on the hearts of people across the country and across the world.

“He will be remembered for many things, but his tireless work as a civil rights leader and dedication to fighting for the oppressed changed the course of history,” Cornyn added.